First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 75.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,686,100. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

