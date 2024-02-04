First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.72. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 1,152,794 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 302,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

