First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 871,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.46% of First Merchants worth $24,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.