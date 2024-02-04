First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

