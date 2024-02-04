First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 337,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

