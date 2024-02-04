First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

