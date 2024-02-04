First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,933,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 314,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 144,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,767,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $56.51 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

