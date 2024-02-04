First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.95 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

