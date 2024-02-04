FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.51 per share for the quarter.

FirstService Price Performance

TSE FSV opened at C$229.33 on Friday. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$181.42 and a 52 week high of C$230.47. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$217.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$207.74.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

