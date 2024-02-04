Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

BDL opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

