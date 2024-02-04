Fortinet (FTNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.0 %

FTNT stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.