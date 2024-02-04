Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,400 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.0 %

FTNT opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.