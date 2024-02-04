Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.05 and its 200 day moving average is $389.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

