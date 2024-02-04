Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $945.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $886.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

