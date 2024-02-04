Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.41.

TSE FNV opened at C$144.33 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$171.02.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3642364 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

