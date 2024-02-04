Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,467,432 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 82.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,281 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $3,177,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

