Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,339 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.24% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,526.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.54. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

