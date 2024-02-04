Frontier Group (ULCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.40 on Friday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 in the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Frontier Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

