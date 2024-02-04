FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.44 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.