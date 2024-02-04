FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.26. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,371,300 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
