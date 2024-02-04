FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Issued By Cormark

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of CDE opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,722,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

