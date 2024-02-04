FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

