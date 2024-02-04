FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ventas, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Ventas Stock Down 1.8 %

Ventas stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,640.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 542,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,054,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ventas by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

