FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$838.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$887.76 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Amee Chande bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$72,747.50. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.83%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

