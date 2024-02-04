FY2023 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.83) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

