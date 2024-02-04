FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.91.

Shares of ENPH opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

