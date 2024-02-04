FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $39.92.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

