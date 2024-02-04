FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $21.10 on Friday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

