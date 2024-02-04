Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.05 and a 200 day moving average of $389.92. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Gartner by 276.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gartner by 148.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

