GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

