Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $22.38. Gen Digital shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1,377,307 shares changing hands.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

