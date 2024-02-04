General Motors to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

