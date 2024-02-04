Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $58,990,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

