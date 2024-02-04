Gilead Sciences (GILD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY23 guidance at 6.65-6.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8,231.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

