Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 49.37% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.37 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $455.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

