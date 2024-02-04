Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $35.36 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.