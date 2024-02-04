Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $14.76. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1,646,051 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 3.1% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.