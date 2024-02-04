Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.47 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
