Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.47 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

