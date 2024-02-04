Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.81, but opened at $34.77. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 5,839 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Report on GRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,189 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $899.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.