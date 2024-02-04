Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.81, but opened at $34.77. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 5,839 shares changing hands.
The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,189 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $899.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
