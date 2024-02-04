Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,946 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

CAH opened at $103.46 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

