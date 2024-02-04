Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $4,831,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 444,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.