Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $486.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

