Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after buying an additional 670,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.