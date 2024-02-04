Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,499 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

