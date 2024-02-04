Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

