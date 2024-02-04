Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $9,372,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 58,065 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

