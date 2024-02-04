Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

