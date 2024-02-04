Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.40.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

