Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
LAD stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
