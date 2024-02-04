Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $152.22 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

