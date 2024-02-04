Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -382.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.